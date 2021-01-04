BJP Telangana prez takes exception to attacks on some temples in AP

Hyderabad: Taking exception to the incidents of desecration of idols in some temples in Andhra Pradesh, the BJP in Telangana on Monday said the patience of Hindus and BJP activists should not be construed as timidity.

The coming bypoll to Tirupati Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh would witness the same result as seen in the recent Hyderabad civic poll and Dubbak assembly segment in Telangana where the BJP made major gains, BJP state unit president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar told reporters here.

Responding to a query on the recent attacks on some temples in the neighbouring state, he said “Hindu dharma” and BJP are not against any religion, but it should not be construed as timidity.

The BJP unit president and party activists in AP are courageous and the state’s Chief Minister (Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy) should not take the patience of the former as lack of courage, he said.

If the activists of BJP or those in different fields hit the streets with saffron flag, the ruling YSR Congress will have to pack its bags, he claimed.

“Why is the state’s CM not responding on the issue?” he asked.

“The way people of this state (Telangana) taught a lesson, by organising themselves as a vote bank either in Dubbak or GHMC polls, when the state’s chief minister (K Chandrasekhar Rao) sided with a religion with his minority appeasement policies.. the results in Telangana are going to repeat in Tirupati bypoll in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

The bypoll has been necessitated in Tirupati following the death of sitting YSR Congress Lok Sabha member B Durga Prasad couple of months ago.

He appealed to the people of AP to think whether they would like to have BJP that hails Lord Venkateswara (the presiding deity of Tirupati temple) or the party that allegedly does otherwise.

“Please think once whether you want a party that campaigns with Bhagavad Gita in hand or a party that campaigns with Bible in hand,” he said.

Though he is BJP’s president in Telangana, he responded to the issue after he felt hurt over the developments, Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh government sources alleged a conspiracy to defame the ruling YSRC behind such incidents of desecration of idols.

Such incidents happened whenever the state government launched major welfare schemes, they said, adding, the government has initiated effective steps to put an end to such attacks.

Source: PTI