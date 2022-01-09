BJP threatened by idea of Unity: TRS MLC Kavitha tells Assam CM

Hyderabad: TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha countered the Assam chief minister and BJP leader on Sunday and questioned why the Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) is threatened with the idea of unity. She also reminded him of the 2018 assembly polls in Telangana and said that the saffron party lost deposits in 107 seats.

The Assam chief minister addressed a rally at Warangal as part of the BJP’s plan to continue building pressure on the state government over the contentious GO 317 and also attacked the Telangana chief minister KCR and AIMIM Chief Asauddin Owaisi. Kavitha countered the speech and said that the BJP’s intent to erase the glorious history of Telangana is restated with this address.

“@himantabiswa Ji, your remarks today once again restated the intent of BJP to erase the glorious history of Telangana. I wonder, why you & your party are so threatened with idea of unity? Did you forget the verdict of Telangana in 2018, where BJP lost deposits on 107 seats.” she said tagging the Assam CM on Twitter.

Kavitha countered the Assam CM on his allegations of not providing jobs to people of the state and said that the state government has generated over 1.3 lakh jobs so far and it still continues to create avenues for the unemployed.

“The unemployment rate of India has been scaling up & is at 8% now. The @trspartyonline is made from the struggles of people’s rights, we fought for Telangana all by ourselves. As promsied, we have generated over 1.3 lakh jobs so far for our people & we continue to create avenues,” she asserted.

She also said that the Telangana government initiatives like Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi and Mission Bhageeradha have been a testimony for the country and said that the BJP has renamed and implemented similar projects in states under their rule and at the centre.

“The initiatives of Hon’ble CM KCR Gary like #RaituBandhu, #KalyanaLaxmi and #MissionBhageeradha have been a testimony for entire country, if you look up for these schemes, you’ll find some similar projects. Fun fact, your party renamed these schemes of Telangana Government,” she remarked.

Himanta Biswa Sarma replied to Kavitha on Twitter and said that he spoke about unifying modern-day Telangana and linking it with the glory of ‘Bharat Varsha’.

“Also, to remind you, BJP once upon a time won just 2 Lok Sabha seats, but now the example is in front of you,” he remarked.

With the continuing war of words between the BJP and TRS in Telangana, it is unclear what the future holds for the state.