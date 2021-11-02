BJP to hold Million March for employment on November 12

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a ‘Million March’ on November 12 to protest against lakhs of youth who are jobless in the state, said BJP General Secretary, G. Premender Reddy.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Monday, he stated that the BJP will stand for the unemployed youth and ensure their problems are solved. “A Million March will be taken out in the city to bring pressure on the Government to provide jobs for youth,” Reddy added.

BJP MLA Raja Singh who also addressed the press conference said that the youth sacrificed their lives to achieve Telangana but after coming to power the TRS betrayed them by going back on their promises of providing job opportunities. “As a result, youth are attempting suicide,” he said. He added that there are two lakh vacancies in the state but only 30,000 job offers have been filled.

Meanwhile Premender Reddy claimed that the BJP was poised to win the Huzurabad by-polls by a margin of more than 30,000 votes. He assured the farmers that the BJP will put pressure on the Centre to buy all paddy from farmers in Telangana and that the farmers need not worry. He appealed to the youth not to attempt suicide, as the BJP will stand with them and ensure their problems are solved.

He also announced that the BJP state president Bandi Sanjay will commence the second phase of the Padyatra on November 21.