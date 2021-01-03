BJP to hold training camp in CM’s home town Rajgir on Jan 9

Patna, Jan 3 : The BJP will hold a training camp for party members in Rajgir on January 9, which prompted the opposition RJD to claim that the BJP wanted to “uproot” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and was thus starting with his home town.

The camp was scheduled a year ago when Sanjay Jaiswal was elected as state BJP President but had to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

RJD Spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said: “Nitish should be alert to the training camp in his home district. The BJP did not hesitate to backstab Janata Dal-United in Arunachal Pradesh and it is likely to adopt a similar strategy in Bihar to weaken the JD-U in Bihar as well.”

“The BJP wants to implement the saffron ideology of the RSS in Bihar and training to party workers will be given on the same line in Rajgir. I am fully confident that the BJP wants to uproot Nitish Kumar from Bihar and hence it is targeting his home district,” Tiwari claimed.

The BJP reacted sharply to RJD claim. BJP Bihar Chief Spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand told IANS: “The RJD is indulging in cheap politics in Bihar. They do not have a positive agenda to work on in the state. Our party plans to strengthen the party in Bihar and there is no harm in it. The NDA government in Bihar will complete its full five-year term,” Anand said.

Meanwhile, the JD-U is likely to reshuffle the party for better results in future. The JD-U won 43 seats in the 2020 Assembly elections, much lesser than 2015 when it bagged 69 seats.

A joint meeting of the state executive committee and state council is scheduled to be held under the chairmanship of state JD-U President Vashistha Narayan Singh on January 10.

According to highly placed sources, the JD-U leadership may give responsibility to new faces. JD-U’s Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, MLAs, members of Legislative Council, district unit presidents, members of the executive committee, and all national and state spokespersons have been directed to be present in the meeting.

Vashistha Narayan Singh said that various issues, including reasons for electoral defeat and ways to strengthen the party will be discussed in the meeting.

“Besides, we will analyse the good work done by individuals, give people new responsibilities and punish those involved in anti-party activities,” Singh added.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.