BJP to organise protests across Rajasthan to corner Cong govt

Jaipur: The BJP will organise protest demonstrations in all districts of the state against various issues including paper leaks, law and order and women safety in coming days.

Newly appointed BJP state president CP Joshi said the party will create a movement against the “anti-people policies” of the Congress government.

The issues and strategy to corner the Ashok Gehlot government were discussed in a meeting of office-bearers held at the party’s state headquarters here on Sunday.

It was the first state party meeting after Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi took charge as the state unit president, succeeding Satish Poonia.

“The Congress party has always done the politics of division. It was under the Congress rule that the massacre of Sikhs took place in 1984. Terrorists also got patronage and protection during the Congress government,” Joshi alleged in the meeting.

He said that in peace-loving Rajasthan, the government over the past four-and-a-half years has given protection to people who have been spoiling harmony.

Joshi also accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of doing politics of appeasement.

He said Chief Minister Gehlot talks about winning 156 seats in the 2023 assembly elections, while Congress MLAs and ministers have raised question marks on his current tenure. “So there is no possibility of repeating a Congress government”.

“The Congress could win only 21 and 56 seats in the assembly after the two terms of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The people of Rajasthan will give an answer to the Congress government in the 2023 assembly elections. The BJP will get a huge mandate,” he said.

BJP national general secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh shared the party’s poll action plan with the office-bearers presidents of various state party units, district in-charge and district presidents.

Co in charge Vijaya Rahatkar and other leaders were also present in the meeting.

A meeting of BJP legislators and core committee was also held later.