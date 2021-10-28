BJP to remain at center of Indian politics for decades: Prashant Kishor

Goa: Political strategist Prashant Kishor has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will continue to remain at the center of Indian politics for the next few decades.

While interacting with media in Goa, he said, “The BJP is going to be at the centre of Indian politics, whether they win, whether they lose – like it was for the first 40 years for the Congress. The BJP is going nowhere. Once you secure 30% vote at the India level, you are not going away in a hurry”.

Commenting on the popular belief that people are getting angry with the Modi government, he said, “Do not ever get into this trap that people are getting angry and they will throw away Modi. Maybe they will throw away Modi, but the BJP is not going anywhere. You have to fight it out for the next many decades”.

‘Win/lose, BJP is not going anywhere.. it is going to be at centre of Indian politics like Cong was for 40 years.. ..’ @PrashantKishor in Goa makes a point one has emphasised in 2019 election book: once a party gets a 30 % all India share, it’s a solid natl player. Listen in: pic.twitter.com/qV5SrGoIfV — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) October 28, 2021

Speaking about Rahul Gandhi, he said, “Probably, he thinks that it is just a matter of time when people will throw him (Narendra Modi) away. That’s not happening”.

Kishor stressed the need to understand the strengths of PM Modi to defeat him.

Prashant Kishor who had helped many parties in various elections is currently camping in Goa to prepare the groundwork for Trinamool Congress. His team Indian-Political Action Committee is also present in the state.