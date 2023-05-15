‘BJP to soon revoke Raja Singh’s suspension’: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister and Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy stated that Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh who was suspended from the party will soon be back in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He made the remarks during an interview with Telugu news channel ABN Andhra Jyothi that was broadcasted on Sunday.

“We are all discussing the matter. The suspension on him will soon be revoked. Ultimately the national party (high command) will take the call. The suspension was done back in the day as a policy decision. I will also be part of these discussions. The decision will be out at the right time,” he said.

The Goshamahal MLA, Singh, was suspended last year in August after he passed derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad in response to the state government allowing comic Munawar Faruqui hold a show in Hyderabad.

Raja Singh was soon arrested by the Hyderabad police under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act, and is currently out on bail he received from the Telangana high court. However, he has a gag order placed on him, as the court placed certain conditions for his release, including not passing inflammatory comments in public (and also from holding public meetings in general).

However, this has not prevented Singh from making communally charged speeches outside the state. He has delivered speeches inflammatory speeches in Maharashtra week after week alongside rightwing newsmaker and editor of Sudarshan News Suresh Chavhanke.

Cases have been booked against the two in Maharashtra, however, no action has been initiated so far.