BJP to win 26 seats in Bengal, 37 in Assam in first phase: Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the BJP would win 26 of the 30 seats in West Bengal and 37 of the 47 in Assam where polling was held on Saturday in the first phase of the Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference at his residence here, he said: “Based on discussions and feedback received from booth level workers and leaders, I can confidently say that we are winning 26 of 30 seats which went in for polling in the first phase in West Bengal.”

“People in West Bengal are unhappy with the (Mamata Banerjee) government. They voted for change in 2011 but nothing changed. The BJP has under the leadership of Prime Minister is committed to ‘Sonar Bangla’,” he said.

Shah also claimed that women voted in favour of his party.

He noted that it was for first time that West Bengal witnessed violence-free polls.

“After many years, no incidents of violence were reported and I thank the Election Commission for conducting a peaceful election,” he said.

In Assam, people voted for the BJP for development and for the commitment for a flood free state, he said, claiming 37 seats out of the 47 would go to the BJP.

He thanked voters of both the states for voting for the BJP. “The massive turnout of shows enthusiasm among voters,” he said.