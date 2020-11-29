BJP top brass meets to discuss farmers’ Delhi protest

New Delhi, Nov 29 : The BJP and the government’s efforts to resolve and end the ongoing protests by farmers from various states at various border points of the capital intensified on Sunday, with party chief J.P. Nadda holding a high-level meeting at this house.

Home Minister Amit Shah joined the meeting, as soon as he returned from Hyderabad after campaigning for the GMHC polls, while Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was also present.

The Home Minister had on Saturday appealed to all the farmers to move to the Burari ground, assuring them that the talks would be held the very next day after this is done.

However, leaders of the protesting farmers dismissed the government’s appeal, saying they would not accept any pre-conditions for talks.

The gathering of farmers, mostly from Punjab, has hit transport links to the national capital, with the halt to movement of trucks affecting supplies. In light of this, the Centre is trying to end the protests as soon as possible, and is coordinating with the party organisation in this endeavour.

The farmers are demanding a rollback of the three recently passed agriculture laws, amongst others.

Source: IANS

