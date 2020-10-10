BJP top brass meets to finalise candidates for Bihar elections

New Delhi, Oct 10 (: The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is meeting at its New Delhi headquarters this evening to deliberate upon finalising names of some other candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

The names that will be discussed are likely to be for the second and third phases of the Bihar assembly polls. The party has already announced 29 names with the first list that included 27 names and the second list two.

Apart from PM Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are among those attending today’s meeting.

This is the second CEC meeting on the Bihar Assembly election.

Meanwhile, the BJP will formally kick off the campaign in Bihar on Sunday with JP Nadda scheduled to address a massive public gathering at Gaya’s historic Gandhi Maidan.

The BJP will fight on 121 seats out of the 243 Bihar constituencies while its ally JDU will fight on 122 seats. The JDU will accommodate the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the BJP will accommodate the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Recently, the LJP decided to go solo and field candidates against the JDU, with rising acrimony between the two Bihar-based parties.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to the polls in three phases — on October 28, November 3 and 7 — and the results will be announced on November 10.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.