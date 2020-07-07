BJP tried to divert attention from Galwan valley ‘failure’: Punjab CM

Chandigarh: Taking exception to BJP President J.P. Nadda’s attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the India-China military standoff, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday trashed it as a brazen attempt to distract public attention from the Centre’s “failure” that led to the Galwan valley clash.

Terming it a diversionary tactic, the Chief Minister said having failed to respond to his persistent and relevant questions on the Galwan valley clash, the BJP-led NDA government was trying desperately now to distract the people with its personal attack on Rahul Gandhi.

“Not just Rahul but the entire country wants answers to those questions, which touch upon not just our soldiers but every Indian who wants to know what went wrong in Galwan valley on June 15,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

In fact, said Amarinder, Rahul had been discussing the China issue with him for a long time and had been concerned about the matter even while the central government was vehemently denying any standoff in Galwan.

Pointing to the latest statements from the Prime Minister on no intrusion has taken place in the region, he asked how the Chinese were now backing off without having entered Indian territory in the first place.

These are the kind of questions being raised by Rahul, he noted, adding instead of answering them, the central government led by the BJP continues to be in denial even now.

Source: IANS