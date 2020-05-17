BJP, TRS Govts exploiting poor even during a pandemic: Congress

Kamareddy: Former minister and ex-Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir has alleged that BJP Government was trying to hand over the entire country to private companies in the garb of Corona relief package.

Shabbir accuses BJP Govt of handing over the country to the private sector

KCR buying MPTCs, Councillors to make daughter Kavitha win MLC polls: Shabbir

He was speaking to media persons after distributing food and essential commodities among Asha Workers, auto-drivers and other weaker sections in Baswapur village of Bhikanoor mandal of Kamareddy district on Sunday.

Shabbir Ali said that the BJP Govt at the Centre has ruined the country’s economy by implementing an unplanned lockdown in the name of preventing spread of Coronavirus. “Now, in the name of relief, it is handing over everything to the private sector. BJP Govt is exploiting the situation and instead of helping the poor, migrant workers and other weaker sections, it is taking measures to benefit only a few wealthy investors,” he alleged.

The Congress leader said that the present policy of BJP Govt was no different from the one adopted by East India Company before it pushed India into slavery under British Rule. Similarly, he said the TRS Government in Telangana has been working for the welfare of only the KCR family and to benefit only a few contractors.

“Both BJP and TRS Govts have failed to achieve the actual purpose of lockdown, i.e., preventing the spread of Coronavirus. Despite the lockdown entering the 56th day on Sunday, the Coronavirus cases were still on the rise with authorities having no clue on the exact reasons for the spread.

Instead of helping those affected due to lockdown, BJP and TRS Govts are now busy taking away whatever is left with the people in different ways. Wine shops were opened even in Red Zones and many people had spent their savings on liquor than food. Today those families are starving and begging for food,” he alleged.

“People were asked to remain indoors when they were just 500 cases. They were made to clap (Thaali & Taali Bajao) when the cases increased to 5,000. Lights were turned off for 9 minutes when the cases touched the figure of 10,000. Flower petals were showered when cases increased to 40,000 and all the liquor shops were opened when Coronavirus positive cases rose to 50,000. We don’t know what will happen if the cases continue to increase at this pace,” he said.

Shabbir Ali said that while the entire country has been combating Coronavirus, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was still focussing on winning elections. He alleged that the Chief Minister was busy buying ZPTC, MPTCs, Corporators, Councillors from other parties to ensure his daughter K. Kavitha’s victory in the MLC elections. He said despite tall talk about migrant workers, he did nothing for their welfare.

KCR is still silent on Andhra Pradesh Government’s move to expand Pothyreddypadu Head Regulator to steal Telangana’s share of water from Krishna River.

The Congress leader said that history would remember Prime Minister Narender Modi and Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao as leaders who exploited common people even during a pandemic.

“History will never forgive them for the neglect they’ve shown towards the sufferings of migrant workers, poor and hungry people. They will be remembered in history for their failure to prevent loss of jobs and shattering of economy,” he said.

Earlier, Shabbir Ali also distributed food and financial assistance among physically handicapped and senior citizens at Baswapur village of Bhiknoor mandal.

