BJP, TRS planning to do West Bengal experiment in Telangana: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC president A. Revant Reddy on Wednesday claimed that their political rivals BJP and TRS parties were conspiring to do a similar experiment, which was conducted in West Bengal, in Telangana State by resorting to violence in Munugodu Assembly constituency. He asked the party leaders, workers and people of the State to remain alert on the issue.

Speaking to media persons in Munugodu, Reddy claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during the latter’s Delhi visit and was planning to visit Munugodu with a massive convoy. He said there was possibility of unrest in the constituency as soon as the visit of the CM. He also claimed that the TRS party leaders were planning to hold protests in front of the office of the Election Commission and invoke separate Telangana State sentiment as part of the conspiracy.

Explaining about the conspiracy, he claimed that the CRPF forces would attack the TRS party activists prompting the State police to attack the BJP activists as part of the conspiracy. He said the BJP and the Trinamool Congress party executed the similar plans in West Bengal and succeeded in eliminating all other political parties from the map of the State while noting that the unrest created by the two parties helped the BJP to become the main Opposition party in West Bengal.

Targeting the Election Commission of India, Revanth Reddy asked the authorities concerned as to how the ruling TRS party’s symbol was brought to the second position in the ballot paper instead of the fourth position?