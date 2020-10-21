BJP turns off ‘dislike button’ of PM Modi’s 6 pm address

Hyderabad: Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at 6 pm on Tuesday amassed over 4.5 thousand dislikes; the official handle of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) disabled the dislike button.

At 6 pm on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and cautioned the public to maintain caution during the upcoming festivals. Modi emphasized that it was important to stick to use of masks and sanitizers and practice social distancing till a vaccine was widely available.

Whatever response to the pandemic there might be, the BJP is appearing to be parallelly dealing with a relatively penny-ante menace — the spectra of ‘dislikes’ on its videos. A trend which started two months ago with an unprecedented number of ‘dislikes’ on the YouTube clip for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address does not seem to be going away anytime soon, since it keeps haunting the saffron camp’s official clips on the internet everywhere.

BJP turned off the Dislike button after 4.5k dislike came within minutes pic.twitter.com/jDOtPCMqZS — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) October 20, 2020

Several angry users chose to comment instead. A user commented, “Are you scared of the Indian citizen, Prime Minister?” They dubbed the ten-minute message as ‘idiotic’ and ‘waste of time.’