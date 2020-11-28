BJP ups ante for Hyderabad civic body polls

Hyderabad, Nov 28 : The civic body polls for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have attracted the who’s who of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to Hyderabad, upping the ante against the ruling party.

On Saturday, BJP strongman and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath raised the tempo for the saffron party with a roadshow and a speech in Lal Darwaza.

Earlier, Central ministers Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar and G. Kishan Reddy had campaigned for the party for a single city’s local elections.

BJP President J.P. Nadda, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and senior leaders Bhupender Yadav and Sambit Patra too had joined the campaign trail.

On Sunday, BJP’s campaign is expected to culminate with Home Minister Amit Shah descending onto this tech city for canvassing.

Not to be left behind, Telangana Rasthra Samiti (TRS) founder and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has also addressed a large meeting in the heart of the city at the LB Stadium on Saturday.

He spoke in three languages — Telugu, English and Hindi — to woo the voters, even as he castigated the flooding of BJP leaders in Hyderabad.

With one more day left for campaigning before the polls, the high stakes GHMC poll is hogging the limelight.

