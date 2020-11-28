BJP ups ante for Hyderabad civic body polls

News Desk 1Published: 29th November 2020 12:17 am IST

Hyderabad, Nov 28 : The civic body polls for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have attracted the who’s who of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to Hyderabad, upping the ante against the ruling party.

On Saturday, BJP strongman and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath raised the tempo for the saffron party with a roadshow and a speech in Lal Darwaza.

Earlier, Central ministers Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar and G. Kishan Reddy had campaigned for the party for a single city’s local elections.

BJP President J.P. Nadda, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and senior leaders Bhupender Yadav and Sambit Patra too had joined the campaign trail.

READ:  49 candidates in GHMC polls have criminal record

On Sunday, BJP’s campaign is expected to culminate with Home Minister Amit Shah descending onto this tech city for canvassing.

Not to be left behind, Telangana Rasthra Samiti (TRS) founder and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has also addressed a large meeting in the heart of the city at the LB Stadium on Saturday.

He spoke in three languages — Telugu, English and Hindi — to woo the voters, even as he castigated the flooding of BJP leaders in Hyderabad.

With one more day left for campaigning before the polls, the high stakes GHMC poll is hogging the limelight.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Light rain expected in parts of Hyderabad on Friday: IMD
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 29th November 2020 12:17 am IST
Back to top button