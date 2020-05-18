BJP urges CEC to disqualify Kavita for contesting MLC

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP party today urged Chief Election Commissioner to reject nomination papers of K Kavitha, ex-MP, and daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for suppressing of facts in her affidavit filed for MLC post in Nizamabad district.

BJP has asked chief elections commissioner to reject the nomination of TRS candidate K Kavitha for suppressing of facts in her affidavit filed for MLC post in Nizamabad district, BJP floor leader in Telangana Legislative Council Ramchander Rao told media persons in a video conference.

He said Nizamabad district BJP president has written a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) recently detailing about the false information furnished by TRS candidate who under value her assets in her affidavit. TRS candidate Kavitha should be disqualify for furnishing false information to the elections commissioner, senior BJP leader said.

The BJP MLC ,who is also Greater Hyderabad City President, alleged that ruling party members are indulging in intimidating and luring members of electoral college for MLC elections. After the postponement of local body elections for MLC post in view of Covid-19, TRS leaders have indulged in luring BJP corporators and intimidating voters who are members of electorate college for MLC elections, Ramchander Rao said.

He reminded that TRS party has usurp mayor post of Nizamabad corporation with the help of ex-officio members and support of MIM where BJP stood single largest party with winning of 28 corporator posts. But now ruling party is indulged in luring BJP corporators and ZPTC members who are members of electorate college for MLC elections.

Reacting on three BJP corporators joining in TRS party recently, Rao accused TRS of adopting the unholy practice to increase its tally just before the MLC elections as K Kavitha ex-MP and daughter of chief minister K Chandrasekher Rao has filed nomination for MLC post. The BJP MLC quoting three corporators, who changed their loyalties to the TRS party, told him that they took the decision as they were threatened by TRS leaders.

BJP strongly condemned the “political conspiracy” of TRS party and demanded the government to provide security to BJP members of electoral college for MLC elections, Rao said and alleged that the ruling party is indulging in such illegal tactics out of fear of defeat in Nizamabad where BJP has won MP seat defeating Kavitha.

On the issue of paper valuation of Intermediate exams, BJP MLC urged the government to provide facilities to lecturers as per the norms of covid-19 who are being transported to paper valuation centres from different places in RTC buses without following social distancing.

He urged the government to run more RTC buses to transport lecturers to paper valuation centres and they should be covered under group insurance in wake of coronavirus pandemic as lecturers have to come from far away places like Vikarabad for paper valuations as there were over 50 lakh papers has to be checked by them.

BJP MLC also urged the state government to extend financial help to teachers of private schools and colleges who have been facing problems following lockdown as they have not been paid their salaries for the last two months. The government should direct the management of private schools and colleges to make arrangements for payment of pending salaries to their employees, he said.

Ratna Chotrani

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.