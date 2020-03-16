BJP urges SC to direct floor test in MP within 12 hours

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh BJP filed a plea in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking an order to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to hold a floor test within 12 hours, as per the direction issued by Governor Lalji Tondon.

The petiton contended that despite the clear-cut directions issued by the Governor to Chief Minister Kamal Nath to seek vote of confidence and prove his majority on the floor of the house on March 16, after the address by the Governor was over, the item for seeking the confidence vote has not been included in the business to be transacted on the floor of the House.

“The direction of the Governor is, thus, intentionally and wilfully been defied. The Chief Minister and his party leaders have publicly declined to conduct the floor test,” added the petition.

The plea filed by former Chief Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan said that on account of lack of confidence and resignation of 22 MLAs of Congress party, out of which the resignation of six MLAs having been already accepted by the Speaker, the government led by Kamal Nath has been reduced to a minority.

“It has no moral, legal, democratic or constitutional right to remain in power even for a single day. All possible attempts are being made by the Hon’ble Chief Minister to convert his minority government into majority by giving all possible threats, allurements to the members of the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. The horse-trading is at its peak,” said the petition.

The plea urged the apex court that the floor test should be conducted on March 16, as already directed by the Governor, “so that it becomes absolutely clear as to whether the Chief Minister continues to enjoy the confidence of the majority of the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.”