BJP uses Rajasthan priest attack to counter Hathras onslaught

New Delhi, Oct 9 : Days after facing hostile press and even more hostile opposition over the alleged assault on a 19-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras and her subsequent death, the BJP has found a reason to hit back hard at the Congress over six men allegedly setting a priest afire in Rajasthan after pouring petrol over him.

Former union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore has asked Rahul Gandhi to “concentrate” on the desert state which is ruled by the Congress.

“I will urge Rahul Gandhi, who embarks on political tourism in BJP-ruled states, to concentrate on Rajasthan,” he said.

Recalling Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s allegations against his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Rathore added, “Rajathan CM used the terms “nakara, nikamma” against someone. It is time Rajasthan’s Congress government should introspect on those terms and keep the people of Rajasthan safe.”

BJP’s strong attack comes in wake of a 50-year-old temple priest being allegedly set on fire by six people in Rajasthan’s Karauli, after he resisted an attempt to encroach upon land that belonged to temple authorities.

The police have confirmed the shocking incident. The priest succumbed to burn injuries on Thursday evening in SMS hospital.

Rathore claimed the law and order situation in Rajasthan is such that even a priest is not safe in the state. He also mocked the five-star stay of Congress MLAs during Sachin Pilot’s revolt, saying, “The government which can stay for months in 5-star hotel can only keep itself safe not the people.”

Earlier, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje in her statement said that this is a highly condemnable crime. Looking at the rising crime incidents, it is clear that Dalit, women, traders, kids, no one is safe in the state.

This is BJP’s counter to the ‘breaking of law and order’ bogey against the Congress in Rajasthan, which the grand old party had raised against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, citing the Hathras incident, just a few days ago.

Back then, Congress leader Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi went to Hathras and met the family of the victim while alleging that the state’s law and order situation had broken down.

IANS

