BJP using muscle power to topple state Govts: Congress

Panaji, July 30 : The opposition Congress in Goa on Thursday staged a protest outside the Raj Bhavan here, accusing the BJP-led coalition government at the Centre of trying to sabotage democracy.

Party leaders including state Congress president Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat submitted a memorandum addressed to President Ramnath Kovind through Governor Satya Pal Malik, in which the Opposition party has stated that the ruling BJP has used muscle power to wrest power in states like Goa, Manipur, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh.

“The BJP has already toppled the democratically elected state governments in Manipur, Goa, Karnataka, MP and installed BJP governments through the backdoor, preposterously against the wishes and mandate of the people,” the letter to the President states, adding that the Congress government in Rajasthan was also under threat.

The protest is a part of a pan-India strategy of the Congress party in the wake of the political crisis in Rajasthan, in which the Congress regime in the state has come under threat.

“While the country is reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic with 15,83,792 confirmed cases and an unprecedented death toll of 34,193, the indulgence of a national political party in such undemocratic, unconstitutional activities is not only a shame, but also a grave threat to our democracy,” the Congress party’s memorandum said.

Source: IANS

