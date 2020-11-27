BJP using ‘religion card’ to win GHMC elections: Kavitha

Hyderabad: With the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections round the corners, the political terms and relations are witnessed to be changing, right between AIMIM to TRS to BJP.

Moreover, the war of words between the state leaders would surely affect the polls including the war of words between BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Telangana’s MLC Kavitha.

It all started when Tejaswi Surya in the campaign trail has taken the ‘caste-religion’ route and it has not gone down well with the local politicians in the city, a largely Muslim-dominated region.

Lashing out on the way the elections have moved more towards the communal aspect of things, former MP and TRS leader Kavitha Kalvakuntla on Thursday vowed that she won’t let anyone “disturb the fabric of Hyderabad”.

As quoted by TimesNowNews.com Kavitha said, “We won’t let anyone disturb the harmonious fabric of Hyderabad. This election isn’t about anybody’s caste, religion or region, but the future of Hyderabad. I appeal to the youth of Hyderabad to look at the development here and not get carried away with such narratives.”

Kavitha alleged that the centre ruling party BJP is using religion card to win the GHMC polls.

The former MP, who is now an MLC, underlined that BJP never speaks on issues that contribute to overall development of society, like falling GDP and so on. Instead, it sticks to using the religion card.

She cautioned people of Greater Hyderabad not to fall prey to such political stunts staged by national parties. She urged people to vote TRS for development of the GHMC area.

GHMC elections 2020

Polling for the 150-member GHMC are to be conducted on December 1, wherein more than 74 lakh voters will cast their ballots to choose the new civic body.

While the TRS seeks to defend their stronghold, other parties such as the Congress, AIMIM and BJP are in the fray to fancy their way back into local politics.

The TRS had won the 2016 GHMC elections bagging 99 of the total 150 wards. While the ‘outsider’ BJP had won only four, the AIMIM bagged 44 wards.