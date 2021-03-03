BJP will be wiped out from Delhi in 2022: Sisodia following AAP’s win in MCD bypolls

New Delhi: Following Aam Aadmi Party’s win in four out of five municipal wards in New Delhi, AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that the result is a message for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and that the latter will be wiped out in 2022 civic body polls.

“The people of Delhi have expressed their confidence in us. They are fed up with BJP and this election is an indication of that. In the 2022 Delhi municipal polls, BJP will be wiped out,” Sisodia said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also congratulated the party workers over the win and tweeted: “Congratulations to the Aam Aadmi Party workers on winning 4 out of 5 seats in the MCD by-election. The people of Delhi are now saddened by the BJP’s rule. In next year’s MCD election public will bring Arvind Kejriwal’s honest and working politics.”

Commenting on the results, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said people are now fed up with BJP’s “misrule” in the MCD and are desperate to make AAP win.

“The people of Delhi once again voted in the name of work. Congratulations to all. People are now fed up with the misrule of the BJP for 15 years in the MCD. People are now desperate to form the Aam Aadmi Party government in the MCD as well,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The MCD by-polls, which took place on Sunday, were held in five wards — Ward No 32N, (Rohini-C), Ward No 62N, (Shalimar Bagh North) in North Delhi and Ward No 02-E (Trilokpuri), Ward No 08-E (Kalyanpuri) and Ward No 41-E (Chauhan Bangar) in East Delhi — and registered a 50.86 per cent voter turnout. Twenty-six candidates from BJP, Congress, AAP and other parties were in the fray.

AAP candidates Dhirender Kumar won Ward 08-E (Kalyanpuri) by 7,043 votes, Sunita Mishra from Ward No 62N (Shalimar Bagh North) by 2,705 votes, Ram Chandra from Ward No 32N (Rohini-C) by 2,985 votes and Vijay Kumar from Ward No 02-E (Trilokpuri) by 4,986 votes.

Congress leader Zubair Ahmad Chaudhary was declared the winner by 10,642 votes from Ward 41-E Chauhan Banger.

Elections for 272 wards in three municipal corporations are due to be held in 2022.