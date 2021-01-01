BJP will come to power after 2023 assembly elections: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: State BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar today claimed that the line for their party to form the next government in the state after the 2023 assembly elections has been cleared.

He made these remarks after handing over a representation to the governor of the state urging her to issue directions to the state election commission and the state government to take steps for the formation of the new general body of the GHMC. The BJP floor leader in the state assembly T. Raja Singh, former MLAs CH Ramachandra Reddy, NVSS Prabhakar and others also took part in the event.

Later speaking to media persons, Sanjay alleged that the state election commission was working under the control of CM KCR and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi. He also alleged that the TRS led state government was insulting the mandate given by 35 lakh residents of GHMC in the recent local body elections.

He also alleged that the state government and the election commission was playing dramas on the issue and mocking the democracy. He claimed that the ruling party had won the majority number of seats in the GHMC elections due to the support of its ally MIM party.

Referring to the comments of the TRS leaders that there is a lot of time to form the next GHMC council, He asked the ruling party leaders as to why they showed urgency to hold the local body elections.

He claimed that the TRS party had held the elections early only to damage the prospects of the BJP.



He said that a newly elected corporator of the party Ramesh Goud died due to Covid-19 virus even before his swearing in ceremony. He termed the CM as human being without any humanity .

He alleged that the CM was trying to buy the corporators of the BJP without any shame.



Sanjay claimed that some congress party MLAs and 30 ruling TRS party MLAs were in touch with them. Commenting on the change in the stance of CM KCR over the implementation of central government led welfare programs, he said that it was good that the CM had opened his eyes at least now