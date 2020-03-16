BJP will form govt in Telangana in next elections: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Newly appointed Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday said he would work with the sole aim of bringing the party into power in the state.

Speaking at a party meeting after assuming charge, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the partys national president J P Nadda for the responsibility given to him.

“KCR (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) claims he is real Hindu, but he is not.

He will perform Yagam and Pujas to remain as Chief Minister and also to see his son as CM. But society will not recognize him as Hindu.

The real Hindu is one who strives for the welfare of others… BJP will come to power in Telangana in the next elections after three years,” Bandi Sanjay said.

Bandi Sanjay alleged that KCR was spending central government funds on various schemes and claiming credit for the same.

Union Minister of state for Home Kishan Reddy and BJP National Secretary Muralidhar Rao also spoke at the meeting.

Bandi Sanjay said he would soon visit Bhainsa town, which witnessed violence in January this year.

Nineteen people, including eight police officials, were injured when members of two communities clashed in the town in Nirmal district on January 13 over a trivial issue.

Sixty one people have been arrested in connection with the clashes.