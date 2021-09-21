BJP will form next government in Telangana, TRS will be ousted: Prakash Javadekar

Hyderabad: Addressing a public meeting at Nizamsagar crossroad in Kamareddy, former Union minister and BJP senior leader Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday expressed confidence that BJP would form the next government in Telangana as people of the state are standing behind the party.

Discussing BJP state president Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangram yatra, Javadekar remarked that the people of Telangana now wanted a change and wanted a develop-oriented government.

“People have confidence in BJP, prime minister Narendra Modi and state leadership,” he added.

Javadekar also said that now there is no question of rest till the family rule and corruption brought about by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government is wiped out. He stated that the next tussle would be between BJP and TRS in 2023 elections.

The foundation of the TRS government is on “lies”, Javadekar said and alleged that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not fulfil any of his promises be it to waive the loans of farmers, improve employment, or work on the double bed room houses for poor.

The people of Telangana who voted to power TRS have been now expressing repentance as KCR is deceiving people with his fake promises, added Javadekar. He said that over one lakh government employees have retired during the last seven years. But this government did not even fill the empty posts.

“It was astonishing to note that we have seen such a chief minister (KCR) who never comes out from his farmhouse. KCR runs the government from his house alone and in fact, the TRS was not a people’s government as it was confined to KCR’s son, daughter nephews & other family members,” stated Javadekar.

Javadekar said State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar who is also Karimnagar MP, has launched the Praja Sangram Yatra to know problems of poor people, farmers, women, youth and to do justice to them all post coming to power.