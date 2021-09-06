BJP will form the next government in 2023: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: The BJP state Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar today said that the next government in the Telangana state would be former by their party. He clarified that he would continue the padayatra till there was a change in Telangana.

He made these remarks after launching his padayatra from Mominpet on the 10th day. Former Minister A. Chandrasekhar, former MLA Bodige Shobha, Padayatra organizer Dr Manohar Reddy, party state general secretary Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, SC Morcha National secretary S Kumar, state spokesperson Rakesh Reddy, state leaders Sangappa and Singayapalli Gopi were present on the occasion.

After walking exactly one kilometer from Mominpet, hundreds of activists led by BJYM state president Bhanu Prakash and state leaders Singayapalli Gopi cut a 100 kg cake specially made on the occasion of the completion of the 100 km padayatra. Balloons were also released in air on the occasion by the party leaders and the workers.