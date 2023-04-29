BJP will lose in Karnataka: Kapil Sibal

Jabalpur: Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will lose the next month’s Assembly elections in Karnataka.

He was responding to a reporter’s question here about the chances of the Congress, his former party, in the poll-bound southern state.

“If I say we are winning, then I will be called a Congressman,” he said in a lighter vein.

Also Read Congress has to be fulcrum of coalition that takes on BJP in 2024: Kapil Sibal

The Grand Old Party will wrest the power from the BJP, he said.

On the formation of a new front of opposition parties, Sibal said, “There should be a common agenda. All parties should come together and I will personally try to work in this direction to set up such a coalition.”

The senior lawyer said to a question that at 75 he was not interested in contesting elections.

On whether he would ever join the Congress again, Sibal said, “I have left Congress, but not its ideology.”