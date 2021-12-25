BJP will rename Secunderabad, Nizamabad: Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raja Singh on Friday said that some of Telangana’s districts including Hyderabad will be renamed if the BJP comes to power after the next elections.

The Goshamahal MLA in response to a tweet from the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) that referred to Hyderabad as Bhagya Nagar said that some people are making wrong claims that the intention of the RSS meeting is to change the name of the city. However, he has said that the BJP had already made it clear that it wants to change the name of Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar.

Singh further remarked, “Secunderabad, Karimnagar and Nizamabad will be renamed. All the names changed during Nizam’s rule will be renamed.”

Raja Singh’s tweets have come at a time when the RSS and the BJP have once again raised the issue to rename the city. On December 22, Union Minister of State for Railways, Raosaheb Danve, said that there should be no objection to rechristening Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar.

He justified the demand after the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) referred to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar while announcing a three-day meeting here in the first week of January 2022. The meeting is planned to review the working of affiliated organisations and preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled to take place in five states early next year.

The Samanvay Baithak (coordination meeting) of the chief functionaries of various organisations inspired by the RSS working in different areas of social life will be held from January 5-7 at Bhagyanagar, Telangana, the RSS had tweeted on December 21.