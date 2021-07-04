BJP will win Huzurabad by-polls: Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: Former Minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender today predicted that his Party would win in the upcoming by-elections in Huzurabad assembly constituency. He said that the tactics and conspiracies of CM KCR and his son KTR would not work out in the constituency.

He made these remarks during a meeting of the party incharges for the huzurabad assembly constituency. The meeting was attended by the state incharge of the party Tarun Chug. The meeting has discussed about the political strategy to be followed for winning in the by-elections.

Union minister of state for home affairs , Former MP AP Jithender Reddy, and others also attended the meeting .

Speaking on the occasion Etala alleged that the ruling TRS party leaders were doing a lot of conspiracies to win the elections in his constituency. He said that the people of huzurabad would never for the TRS party in the by-elections. He claimed that the people of Telangana were rejecting CM KCR

And added that the CM was treating the by-elections as a life and death elections