BJP will win in Nagarjuna sagar : Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay today claimed that his party would win in the upcoming by-elections. He said that they would compete with rivals TRS and Congress party in the by-elections.



He alleged that the TRS led state government had postponed the Warangal and Khammam corporation elections as it was scared of losing the elections at the hands of the their party. He made it clear that they would not leave the Huzurnagar assembly issue. He claimed that they were ready to face the lashes of the police for the solution of the problems the tribals of the state.

He termed the PRC as a big drama. He made it clear that they would not change the district president of the Peddapalle district.

