Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 11th March 2022 11:49 am IST
BJP wins Assembly polls: Celebrations at BJP HQ
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by BJP President J P Nadda during celebrations at the BJP Headquarters following the party's win in Assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh and other states, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed as he arrives during celebrations at the BJP Headquarters following the party’s win in Assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh and other states, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 10, 2022. BJP President J P Nadda is also seen. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at BJP workers during celebrations at the BJP Headquarters following the party’s win in Assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh and other states, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President J P Nadda waves party workers during celebrations at the BJP Headquarters following the party’s win in Assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh and other states, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJP leaders and workers during celebrations at the BJP Headquarters following the party’s win in Assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh and other states, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses party workers during celebrations at the BJP Headquarters following the party’s win in Assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh and other states, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

