BJP woman leader gunned down by husband in Gurugram

Gurugram: A woman BJP leader here was allegedly gunned down by her husband, who suspected her of having an affair, police said on Sunday. The accused is on the run.

The incident occurred in a society in Sector 93 here on Saturday night.

According to Sector 10 police station SHO Sanjay Kumar, Sunil Godhara suspected his wife Munesh of having an affair with a person in Kadarpur village and shot her twice in her chest while she was on a video call with her sister. She died on the spot.

“Munesh married Sunil in 2001 and she joined the BJP’s women wing in 2013 on the suggestion of her female friend. However, Sunil always objected to her going outside, even when she went for party work. The accused even suspected her when she was on the phone,” the SHO said.

Godhara, a former soldier now associated with a private company here as a PSO, used his licensed revolver for the crime and fled the spot, he added.

“We have conducted a post-mortem probe of the victim and handed over the body to her parents,” the SHO said.