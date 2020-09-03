BJP worker allegedly killed in police lock-up in Bengal

By News Desk 1 Published: 4th September 2020 2:54 am IST
BJP sweeps cooperative land development bank polls in UP

Kolkata, Sep 3 : A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was allegedly beaten to death inside a police lock-up in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district.

The incident took place late on Wednesday night when the police arrested Anup Roy, a resident of Nandan village. He was picked up in connection with a robbery case.

“We picked him up in connection with a robbery case that took place on August 28. After interrogating the robbery gang, we came to know about Anup. After we took him to the police station, he suddenly fell ill in the police lock-up. We took him to the nearest hospital where he died,” said North Dinajpur police superintendent Sumit Kumar.

READ:  Youth Congress launches 'Rozgar Do' campaign

The family members of the deceased, however, claimed that the officers at the Raiganj police station had left the body of Roy at the Baroborua area quite late at night. The post-mortem was also conducted in a hurried manner in the night.

Reacting angrily to the incident, the district BJP unit called for a protest outside the Raiganj police station on Friday. It was also alleged by the BJP that Roy was beaten to death by the police during interrogation while in custody.

Roy was taken to the Raiganj hospital on Wednesday night where he was declared brought dead.

The police, however, claimed that the BJP worker had suffered a heart attack in the lock-up and hence was taken to the hospital for necessary treatment.

READ:  Kerala BJP alleges 'forged' signature of Vijayan in govt file

“It was completely illegal. He was picked by the police without any valid basis. No one in his Roy’s family was informed about the arrest. We have protested against the police atrocities and demanded a fresh post-mortem,” said BJP state president Dilip Ghosh.

Local sources said that Roy was a Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) supporter before he joined the BJP about seven months ago.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close