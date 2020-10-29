BJP worker assaulted in Mangaluru, 3 arrested

Abdullah FahadUpdated: 29th October 2020 4:08 pm IST
Mangaluru: A worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was on Wednesday evening attacked by a group of people in his photo studio at Farangipete in Dakshina Kannada, police said.

According to the police, three persons have been arrested in the matter. Dinesh has been admitted to a local hospital and is receiving treatment, police said.

“Dinesh, a BJP worker who works as a professional photographer was attacked by a group of people in his photo studio at Farangipete yesterday. Three people have been arrested. They have been identified as Mohammed Arshad, Abdul Rahman, Mohammed Saifuddin,” Superintendent of Police (SP) BM Laxmi Prasad told reporters here.

The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, police said.
Further details are awaited.

Source: ANI

