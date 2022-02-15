BJP worker bites cop’s hand in Mumbai during protest

Mumbai: A 41-year-old woman BJP worker was arrested on Monday for allegedly biting the hand of a police constable after pushing her during a protest in Malabar Hill area in south Mumbai, an official said.

The incident occurred when BJP workers were holding a demonstration against their Congress counterparts who were raising slogans against Maharashtra opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis.

As police personnel at the spot struggled to bring the situation under control, a woman BJP worker pushed a female constable and bit her hand, the police official said.

The accused, Akruti Rajeev Prasad, was traced and arrested after the video of the incident went viral, he added.

She has been booked under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 324 (voluntary causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official said.