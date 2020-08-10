BJP worker in Kashmir succumbs to his injuries

By News Desk 1 Published: 10th August 2020 10:43 am IST
Srinagar, Aug 10 : A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in Kashmir who was shot and critically wounded in a terror attack, succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Abdul Hamid Najar, a resident of Ompora in Budgam district, was shot by terrorists near his residence on Sunday morning when he had gone out for a walk.

He sustained multiple bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition where he died on Monday morning.

A case has been registered and the police have started investigation.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
