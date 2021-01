Jammu, Jan 8 : A BJP worker escaped unhurt when unidentified gunmen fired at his vehicle in the city on Friday evening, police said.

Police sources said Liaqat Ali was fired upon by unidentified gunmen in the Bagh-e-Bahu area.

Police has taken cognisance of the incident and investigation has been started, a source said.

