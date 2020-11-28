BJP workers allegedly ransack Trinamool offices in Khejuri

Kolkata, Nov 28 : A day after Trinamool Congress heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the state cabinet, violence erupted in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists allegedly ransacked six Trinamool party offices.

The incidents took place in Khejuri Block 1 and 2 where BJP workers allegedly captured Trinamool offices and erected saffron flags in those premises. Protesting the incident, Trinamool workers staged a road blockade demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

“Bike-borne BJP workers came last night and ransacked at least six of our party offices in Khejuri area. Our flags were torn and documents were set on fire. Later the police came and took the situation under control,” said Ranjit Mondal, a Trinamool leader from Khejuri. Trinamool activists also alleged police inaction and dilly-dallying in arresting the accused.

According to political observers, the incident of recapturing Trinamool party offices holds significance, especially at a time when there are speculation that Adhikari might join the BJP ahead of the crucial 2021 Assembly polls.

Sources said that there might be a change in Adhikari’s political alignment in the days to come and the incident of ransacking Trinamool party offices at Khejuri is nothing but a political indication in the region that was previously known as a Trinamool stronghold.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.