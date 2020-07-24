BJP workers gherao BEST general manager

Posted By Qayam Published: 24th July 2020 10:31 am IST
Mumbai: A group of BJP workers gheraoed the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport’s (BEST) general manager for nearly four hours at his office on Thursday seeking suspension of the increased power tariff in the city.

BJP workers led by city unit chief Mangalprabhat Lodha gheraoed general manager Surendrakumar Bagde at his office at BEST headquarters in south Mumbai, officials said.

BEST sources said that Bagde did not give any assurance, and managed to slip out finally through his private secretary’soffice.

Source: PTI
