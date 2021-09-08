BJP would bring population control act in Telangana: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said the party would bring population control act in the state after coming to power in 2023.

Addressing a mammoth public meeting at Sangareddy on his 11th day of Praja Sangram Yatra, Sanjay said BJP government would definitely bring and implement population control act on the pattern of Uttar Pradesh after coming to power in Telangana state.

Allaying allegations that he is spreading hatred and provoking people during his yatra, the BJP state chief questioned “ if telling and explaining facts is provoking people means the party would definitely keep continue this work as we have been taking out praja sangram yatra to know the problems of people including students, farmers and unemployed youths who are been facing problems in TRS regime.

Bandi Sanjay demanded the TRS government to celebrate September 17 as official liberation day as promised by CM KCR who had promised before coming to power. But KCR forgotten his promise under the pressure of MIM, he alleged.

He said home minister Amit Shah would attend a public meeting on September 17 at Nirmal on the day of Hyderabad liberation day.

Modi government has sanction 2.73 lakh houses for homeless poor in the state under Pradhan Mantri Avas yojna. But KCR shown day dream to poor in the name of double bed room and failed to provide them. The party has asked TRS government to submit a list of beneficiaries of double bed room houses which was never submitted. Assuring people to provide houses to all poor people in the state, Sanjay said BJP would try its best to get more houses in Telangana if come to power.

Earlier addressing the meeting Tejsvi Teja, national president of BJP Yuva Morcha, appealed people and BJYM youth to continue their support till BJP formed government next in the state.

Terming Bandi Sanjay padyatra as a fight against the TRS government Praja Sangram yatra is infusing a new energy and a wave in Telangana people who have fed up with corrupt TRS government. With the success and the support of people to this yatra, TRS leaders and workers are getting fear, he said.

This yatra is a fight between “ justice and injustice “ ( Dharm and Adharm), Surya said and expressed hope that justice will prevail and get victory.

The young leader appealed youth particularly BJYM workers to continue their fight till the end of this corrupt TRS government and he termed CM KCR regime as government of lies. The car belongs to TRS, but its driver is a razakar (MIM), he said adding that BJP would ensure end of this government.

Surya said CM KCR used to say that his government would give importance to “ water, funds and appointments ( Nillu, Nidhulu , NIkyamakalu),but now it turned as “ tears, debts and unemployment” ( kannilu, appulu and nirudyogalu)

He urged people to support BJP for the development of Telangana state.

Earlier, Dubbaka MLA RAghunandan Rao, district party president Narender Reddy and other leaders also addressed the meeting.