BJP’s Bagga slams Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi: BJP’s Tajindar Bagga slammed Subramanian Swamy after the Rajya Sabha MP expressed his views on the reappointment of Amit Malviya as party’s IT Cell Chief.

Subramanian Swamy criticizes Amit Malviya

He tweeted, “Now that Malaviya has been re appointed, I have this to say: My earlier tweet was to test whether Malviya financed fake ID tweets on his own or not. Now it is clear. PMO Haren Joshi was behind it. I have written to PM two weeks or so ago bringing this to his notice with documents”.

His tweet comes after BJP makes internal reshuffle, however, Malviya retained his post.

Earlier, Swamy had alleged that BJP IT Cell is using fake accounts to make personal attacks on him.

Bagga’s views

Reacting of the new tweet of Swamy, Bagga slammed the RS MP and wrote, “Is this true u met Women Journalist in Oct 2014 and told her I will start Exposing PM @narendramodi after 6 Months.u didn’t get chance tht time to implement ur agenda u r doing it now.We knw ur History,u ditched Atal ji for Sonia,whn u ddnt get anything you become Virat Hindu”.

When a Twitterati asked Swamy, “Does Modi Ji ever listen to you? I mean does he take your actions and plans seriously?”, he replied, “If he had, then we would have not been in a mess in the economy which is about to collapse after a long tail spin. Same thing with our China policy : 18 bilateral meetings of Xi with Modi, and now Chinese troops have grabbed a 1000 sq kms of our recognised territory across LAC”.

