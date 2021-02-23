BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia complains over ‘halal’ meat aboard Vistara airlines

In a series of tweets, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia questioned Vistara airlines for serving only Halal meat and accused the airlines of appeasement and discrimination.

The BJP leader said that when he enquired whether non-veg meal was jhatka or halal, he was told that they only serve halal. He further questioned that is it not discriminatory to serve only halal and not respect the sentiments of others.

“Took the @airvistara flight UK 706 Ccu-Del On being offered a meal I enquired whether non-veg meal was jhatka or halal? I was told as a matter of policy they only serve halal Is it not discriminatory to serve only halal & not respect the sentiments of others Why? #Halal≠Jhatka,” he wrote in a tweet.

Equality being the corner stone of our democracy, this is blatant appeasement and outright discrimination by @airvistara. I urge & request the @MoCA_GoI minister Shri @HardeepSPuri ji to take cognizance and correct this wrongdoing. #JhatkaMeat pic.twitter.com/0lLyuSK4X5 — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया 🇮🇳 (@gauravbh) February 22, 2021

In another tweet, he said, “Equality being the cornerstone of our democracy, this is blatant appeasement and outright discrimination by Air Vistara.”

The BJP leader also requested Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, to take note of the matter saying “correct this wrongdoing”.

Restaurants and Airlines serving Halal meat have been under attack by right-wing groups since a long time.