BJP’s Gupta, Sharma stand tall to face Kejriwal storm

New Delhi; Two BJP leaders have managed to stand tall amid the Arvind Kejriwal-powered AAP storm in Delhi even as the saffron party could not put up an impressive show in the recently held Assembly election.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Vijender Gupta and Om Prakash Sharma, for the second time in a row, managed to retain their seats — Rohini and Vishwas Nagar, respectively.

Sharma won the Vishwas Nagar seat for the second time by defeating Congress in the 2013 assembly elections. Earlier in 1993, the BJP won this seat. Also, during the Aam Aadmi Party’s dominating performance in 2015, Sharma was successful in retaining the seat for the BJP.

He has maintained the winning streak in the 2020 assembly elections too.

Besides, Gupta won the Rohini Assembly seat that comes under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in 2015, and this time as well.

The results of February 8 Delhi Assembly election was announced on Tuesday and the AAP stormed back to power by bagging an enviable 62 of 70 seats.

The BJP got eight seats while the Congress — just like the 2015 polls — drew a blank.