BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ fails in Delhi: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said that the BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ has failed in Delhi.

Addressing reporters after a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence earlier in the day, AAP spokesman Saurabh Bharadwaj said that “all AAP MLAs are in our contact and the Delhi government is completely stable without any hindrance”.

“Today, we officially announce that the BJP’S ‘Operation Lotus’ has failed in Delhi,” Bhardwaj added.

The spokesman further claimed 12 MLAs said at the meeting that BJP leaders had contacted them to quit the AAP.

Bhardwaj said that the BJP offered Rs 20 crore to them to bring in 40 MLAs amounting to Rs 800 crore.

“Where is this Rs 800 crore worth of of black money kept? Why don’t the ED and CBI conduct raids to find out?” he queried.

“To protest against this black money, we have decided to go to the Mahatma Gandhi Samadhi Sthal. Bapu once saved us from the British. Now he will save us from this.”

Out of the total 62 MLAs, 53 attended Thursday’s meeting and the remaining were present on the phone, the spokesman informed.

“Manish Sisodia is in Himachal Pradesh, Speaker Ram Niwas Goyal is out of the country. Remaining other MLAs Vinay Kumar, Shivacharan Goyal, Gulab Singh, Dinesh Mohania and Mukesh Ahlawat were present on the phone in the meeting,” he claimed.