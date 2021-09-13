BJP’s ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ is countdown of KCR’s govt: Raman Singh

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party national vice-president and former Chattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh on Monday attacked Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for not “keeping” his electoral promises. Raman Singh, who was a part of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay’s ongoing ‘Praja Sangharama Yatra’ also said that the Yatra is the countdown of KCR’s government.

On Monday, apart from Raman Singh, BJP member of Parliament from Karnataka and union minister Shobha Karandlaje also attended Bandi Sanjay’s Yatra. The ‘Praja Sangarama Yatra’ is a statewide campaign to consolidate support for the party for the 2023 state elections. So far Sanjay has completed 17 days. Raman Singh was chief guest at the public meeting held by the BJP at Pothamshettipally village in Medak district.

“The next government would be the BJP government in Telangana in 2023 which would work for welfare of the poor, security and protection to women and providing jobs to youth,” the former chief minister of Chattisgarh said. He asked KCR what happened to his promise of providing Rs 3000 as allowances to unemployed youth in the state.

Alleging that CM KCR has failed to fulfill his promises listed in election manifesto Raman Singh remarked that KCR is the reason for not getting proper development of the new state of Telangana. Stating that KCR and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi have “conspired to loot” the state, the former chief minister questioned why KCR is not celebrating September 17 as ‘Hyderabad Liberation day’.

“What is the political conspiracy behind this and why KCR is afraid of celebrating Hyderabad Liberation day?” he asked. Raman Singh predicted that “dark days would be over, the sun would rise and lotus would blossom.” Bandi Sanjay appealed to the people to question KCR and demanded on behalf of those who had voted for him to “change their lifestyles”.

“While the Center is sanctioning money to the welfare schemes being implemented in the state, KCR is cheating the people by claiming his schemes,” the BJP Telangana state president stated.

Earlier, addressing a public meeting in the run up to the Huzarabad by-election, Harish Rao questioned the BJP over rising fuel prices, saying that the Centre has been increasing diesel and petrol prices at regular intervals. Taking a dig at the central government and its farm laws which are being opposed by farmers, the finance minister asked the people, ”What has the BJP done for the farmers?”.

Harish Rao expressed his concern regarding “lack of funds” from the Centre for Telangana, which he said hinders the state’s development. He asked Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding Rs. 6000 crore that was “promised” to the state earlier. He alleged that it has not been transferred to the state yet.