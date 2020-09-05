BJP’s Satish Poonia tests Covid-19 positive, Raj CM wishes him quick recovery

By News Desk 1 Published: 5th September 2020 8:13 am IST
BJP's Satish Poonia tests Covid-19 positive, Raj CM wishes him quick recovery

Jaipur, Sep 4 : Bharatiya Janata Party State President Satish Poonia tested Covid-19 positive on Friday, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished him a speedy recovery.

Poonia on Friday took to Twitter to inform that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

In his tweet, he said, “Yesterday, my Covid-19 test was conducted soon after I returned home. While there were no symptoms, my test report has come positive, and I have been advised by doctors to stay in isolation. I request all those who came in contact with me in the last few days, to get tested. Thanks for support.”

In his tweet Gehlot said, “I came to know that state BJP President @DrSatishPoonia ji tested positive for #Covid_19. I wish him a speedy recovery.”

READ:  AMU journalism student denied job because of headcover

Many Congress and BJP MLAs have tested positive in Rajasthan, including Congress MLAs Ramlal Jat and Rafeek Khan, and BJP MLAs Rajendra Rathore, Ashok Lahoti and Arjun Lal Jeengar. Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas along with Sachin Pilot supporters and former ministers Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Chand Meena had tested positive for the infection.

Former Jaipur Mayor Jyoti Khandelwal also tested positive for the disease and Rajasthan MPs, including Kailash Chaudhary, Arjun Meghwal and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, have also tested positive.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close