BJP’s TikTok star Sonali Phogat beats official with slippers

NEW DELHI: A video of TikTok star-turned BJP politician Sonali Phogat with an official with slipper and hurling abuses at him is going viral on social media.

The incident took place on Friday in Haryana when Ms Phogat was inspecting a Farmer’s market.

Phogat met with Sultan Singh, a member of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee with a list of farmers’ complaints and had a heated exchange with the market committee secretary who allegedly made derogatory remarks.

In the video, a furious Phogat, who was not wearing mask can be seen hitting Sultan and saying:

“Am I working to hear abuses from people like you? Do I not have the right to a dignified life. You …you have no right to live,” she says in an undated video.

The man in the video can be seen pleading with the BJP leader saying that he would take action against her complaints.

Phogat has unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Haryana assembly election as a BJP candidate and lost to Congress’s Kuldeep Bishnoi..

Congress spokesman and former Kaithal MLA Randeep Singh Surjewala has asked Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to take action against her.

“Khattar government’s nauseating deeds! Adampur, Hisar’s BJP leader is beating market committee secretary like an animal. Is being a government worker a crime? Will Khattar sahab take action? Will media remain silent?” he said a tweet in Hindi.

