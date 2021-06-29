BJYM activists protest at TSPSC Office demanding filling of vacant posts

By SM Bilal|   Published: 29th June 2021 8:23 pm IST
police detaining BJYM activists who staged a protest near TSPC office demanding to fill vacant government jobs immediately in hyderabad on tuesday..Pic:Style Photo service.

Hyderabad: The activists of BJYM today tried to lay siege around TSPSC office in Nampally in the city. Scores of the activists reached the office to hold a protest program. However, the police present at the commission’s office arrested all the activists and prevented them from holding the protest program.

The program was planned demanding the state government to fill up vacant posts and pay unemployed wage to the unemployed youth of the state. Speaking on the occasion, the state president of the wing Bhanu Prakash alleged that the state government was behaving in a negligent manner on the unemployed youth of the state.

He demanded the state government to immediately fill up 2 lakh vacant posts in the state. He also demanded the state government to immediately pay the unemployed wages to the unemployed youth of the state. Stating that the state government has constituted a committee for filling up of the government jobs, he asked it as to why it was delaying the issuance of the job notifications.

He warned the state government that they would intensify their agitation for filling up of the vacant posts and added that they would hold similar agitation programs in front of all the district Collectorates.

