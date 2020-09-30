‘Black day in Indian judiciary’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Babri verdict

Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) and Rajya Sabha member from Hyderabad, Telangana said that he All India Muslim Perona Law Board would appeal in the high court against the CBI court judgement, which acquitted all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition issue.

The AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi called today as a “black day in the Indian judiciary’’. He further said that Muslims of India have not got the justice. I request the AIMPLB to go in for an appeal against the judgement. Moreover, he alleged that the CBI judgement on Babri Masjid was given only to satisfy the Hindutva ideology.

Asaduddin Owaisi also reminded the judgement of Supreme Court on Babri Masjid in a civil dispute on Ayodhya issue on November 9 last that it was a terrible violation of rule of law and a calculated act of destroying a public place of worship.

He alleged that they had created a violent political climate in the country: Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi asked whether the Babri Masjid was razed to the ground mysteriously on December 6, 1992 and whether it was also a mystery behind placing of idols of Ram in the mosque in late ‘40s or behind opening of locks of the masjid during the Rajiv Gandhi regime?”.

Asaduddin Owaisi urged that if everyone is acquitted then who had demolished Babri Masjid, ”When everybody was innocent in the incident. Wherever Advani’s Rath Yatra was taken out, there was violence and killing of innocents.”

Expressing shock on the CBI judgement Asaduddin Owaisi said, how the CBI court could say the demolition was not pre-planned. “How much preparation must have gone into the demolition of mosque? Is it not true that Uma Bharati had made provocative slogans asking the activists to demolish the Babri mosque? Is it not true that Advani had distributed sweets after the demolition?”

Owaisi on twitter said:

vahī qātil vahī munsif adālat us kī vo shāhid

“Vahi qatil vahi munsif adalat us ki vo shahi

