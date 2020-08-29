‘Black Panther’ hero Chadwick Boseman dies at 43

Los Angeles: American actor, Chadwick Boseman who wan popularly known for his film, ‘Black Panther’ passed away in Los Angeles on Friday, August 28 after battling with colon cancer for almost 4 years. He was 43.

This news was confirmed by the late actor’s family in an official statement that was released on social media.

The statement read: ‘It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.”

The family revealed many of Boseman’s recent films, including Marshall, Da 5 Bloods, and August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, were filmed ‘during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.’

Achievement

Boseman became a household name after appearing as the Marvel superhero Black Panther in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and then in director Ryan Coogler’s 2018 film, which went on to gross over $1.3 billion worldwide.

Biography

Boseman was born and raised in Anderson, South Carolina. He got his first television role in 2003, in an episode of Third Watch. His first starring role came in the 2013 sports drama 42, in which he played the legendary baseball player Jackie Robinson. Boseman played another Black icon, judge Thurgood Marshall, in a 2017 biopic.

Boseman’s last tweet came on August 12. He had congratulated Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on her nomination.