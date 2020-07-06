Black Panther spotted in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Pictures of a black panther roaming around the jungles of Karnataka surfaced on Twitter. Wildlife photographer Shaaz Jung clicked the pictures of the black panther in the jungles of Kabini and the images were shared on Twitter by an account, Earth.

“A black panther roaming in the jungles of Kabini, India,” is the caption of the post tweeted by Earth.

A black panther roaming in the jungles of Kabini, India. pic.twitter.com/UT8zodvv0m — Earth (@earth) July 4, 2020

Pictures of the panther gained over two lakh likes and over 50,000 retweets. Several users reminded of Bagheera from The Jungle Book and wrote about in the comments section.

Authored by Rudyard Kipling, The Jungle Book narrates the story of a ‘man-cub’ Mowgli, who grows up in the jungle among wild animals.

Mowgli was brought to Jungle by the black panther Bagheera, brought to the jungle when he was an infant, took care of him and taught him etiquette of living in Jungle.

“Only in the real India could Bagheera come alive like he did in the Jungle Book! Just amazing,” a user tweeted.

“What a beauty. At least once in a life time, everyone should experience nature,” another comment said.